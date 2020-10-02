Joni Mitchell shares first original demo ‘Day After Day’

Joni Mitchell has shared another sample of her forthcoming archival album, ‘Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963 – 1967)’. This time, it’s her first ever original demo, ‘Day After Day’.

The recording was made on August 24th 1965 on a demo tape for Jac Holzman, co-founder of Elektra records. The same sessions also saw her demo ‘Let It Be Me’, ‘Like the Lonely Swallow’, ‘The Student Song’, and ‘What Will You Give Me’.

In a press statement, Mitchell called ‘Day After Day’ her “firstborn”.

“I didn’t know whether it was a good song or a bad song. It was just the first one that came out.”

It follows the release of her earliest known recording, a cover of ‘House of the Rising Sun’ recorded in 1963 at the Saskatoon radio station CFQC AM.

Listen to ‘Day After Day’ below.

The full ‘Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963 – 1967)’ album will be released on October 30, with pre-orders open on Mitchell’s website in a variety of editions. The compilation is comprised of recordings prior to the release of her 1968 debut album, ‘Song to a Seagull.’

‘Vol. 1’ will be a five-disc set containing over six hours of unreleased material. 29 of the songs included in the box set have never been released with Mitchell’s vocals.

The release also comes with new 40-page liner notes, comprised of Mitchell’s conversations with former Rolling Stone journalist Cameron Crowe discussing the archives. Crowe has interviewed Mitchell throughout her career, and will purportedly continue to contribute to subsequent entries into the series.