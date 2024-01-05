Jordan Fish shares post of working on new music after Bring Me The Horizon exit

Ex Bring Me The Horizon member, Jordan Fish, has shared a photo of him working on new music following his exit from the band.

The band’s former keyboardist and percussionist took to his official Instagram page to post a black-and-white photo of himself in what appears to be a makeshift studio sitting down and laying down some tracks on the guitar.

Fish’s departure was announced last month. He had been part of the Sheffield rock band since 2012 and had been instrumental in shaping the band’s songwriting approach and modern sound by adding more electronic elements – particularly on 2013’s landmark record ‘Sempiternal’. He was also part of the band for 2015’s ‘That’s The Spirit‘, 2019’s ‘amo’ and 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Advertisement

The band revealed the news in a statement, which read: “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on ‘Nex Gen’, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January.”

Fish also shared a statement of his own. “I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together,” he began.

“I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career”

Yesterday (January 4), Bring Me The Horizon shared the details of a new song titled ‘Kool-Aid’. Oli Sykes and co. first started teasing fans with the idea of a new release last month – sharing an Instagram Story, containing details of three new songs and sharing a snippet of the track. They went on to build hype again earlier this week, sharing an official newsletter stating that the song was “coming soon”.

The members posted a series of pictures on their Instagram page, showing a behind-the-scenes glance into their time recording the single and teasing a reunion with producer and mixing engineer, Dan Lancaster.

Advertisement

‘Kool-Aid’ was released today, January 5, and marks the band’s first new music release following Fish’s sudden departure.

In other Bring Me The Horizon news, the band are set to go ahead with their upcoming UK tour dates later this month as scheduled, despite the departure of Jordan Fish. These kick off with a stop in Cardiff on January 9 and continue with shows in Birmingham, London, Newcastle and more. Visit here for any remaining tickets.