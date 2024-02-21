Jordan North’s new role revealed as replacement Roman Kemp as Capital host

Jordan North has announced that he will be replacing Roman Kemp as the new host of Capital Radio’s breakfast show.

North’s new role at Captial comes shortly after the announcement of both he and Kemp leaving their jobs at BBC Radio 1 and Capital respectively. North previously hosted BBC Radio 1’s Drivetime Show.

According to BBC, North shared that he was “beyond excited” to start at the rival station after the news was announced on air. “Getting to host Capital Breakfast has always been a dream of mine and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down,” he said.

North is set to start presenting alongside co-hosts Chris Stark and Sian Welby in April and Capital confirmed he will also host its Summertime Ball in June. North presented at Radio 1 for a decade and Kemp hosted the Capital Breakfast show for seven years.

Following the announcement of his departure, North took to his social media to share his own statement about the move. “I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues / talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot,” he wrote.

“Your kind words & messages have been so lovely, THANK YOU SO MUCH,” he added. “I’ll be back soon, and can’t wait to see you all again.”

It was also revealed that Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing would be replacing North as the host of BBC Radio 1’s Drivetime Show.

Laing took the time to paid tribute to North following backlash to news he would be replacing him. He took to socials to describe North as a “legend” and share his excitement to take on the new role.

“Guys, firstly I’m beyond excited to be joining the amazing Vick Hope on Radio1’s Drivetime Show,” he wrote. “Jordan North is a complete pro/legend. He’s left some really big shoes to fill so I’m going to do my absolute best to do him and the show justice.”

He continued: “To be working alongside the insane Vick Hope is amazing. I’ve always loved music and radio and grew up a Radio 1 fan. So to be joining the BBC Radio 1 family officially feels unreal.”

North has formerly worked at Rock FM and Capital Manchester. He also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020, finishing as a runner-up to Giovanna Fletcher.

He also hosts the popular podcast Help I Sexted My Boss alongside etiquette expert William Hanson.