José González announces new album ‘Local Valley’ and shares ‘Visions’

José González has announced his new album ‘Local Valley’ – you can listen to the upcoming record’s second single ‘Visions’ below.

The Swedish artist, who rose to fame in 2006 for his cover of The Knife‘s ‘Heartbeats’, is gearing up to release his first new LP since 2015’s ‘Vestiges & Claws’.

Set for release on September 17 via Mute, González’s ‘Local Valley’ has been previewed today (April 14) with the song ‘Visions’.

“We are the apes that are starting to understand the universe and our place in it,” González said of the song, which you can hear below, in a statement. “We are changing our surroundings in an exceedingly rapid pace, so much that we’re becoming stewards of our planet whether we like it or not. As Stewart Brand said: ‘We are as gods and we have to get good at it.’

“The lyrics came to me in early February 2020 just as there were more and more tweets about the possible pandemic,” he added. “The topic of the song felt very timely. You can hear the birds and ambient sounds from the veranda, along with a layer of synth loops in the background.”

You can see the tracklist for José González’s ‘Local Valley’ below.

1 El Invento

2 Visions

3 The Void

4 Horizons

5 Head On

6 Valle Local

7 Lasso ln

8 Lilla G

9 Swing

10 Tjomme

11 Line of Fire

12 En Stund Pa Jorden

13 Honey Honey

González previously previewed the upcoming album with the single ‘El Invento’ in February, his first-ever Spanish language song.