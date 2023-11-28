Josh Homme leads “all-star” Music Saves Lives benefit gig for suicide prevention

Josh Homme has been announced as one of the performers for an “all-star” Music Saves Lives benefit gig for suicide prevention.

The charity event – taking place on December 4 at the legendary Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California – will see Homme and friends, as well as Brett Scallions (Fuel, Radiotbot), Kevin Martin (Candlebox), Orianthi, Billy Morrison (Billy Idol), Julia Lage (Vixen), Jonathan Mover (Aretha Franklin, Alice Cooper, Joe Satriani, Shakira) and Richie Kotzen, perform acoustic sets.

General admission tickets are available for purchase as well as VIP tickets which includes prime seating, early access at 5pm, two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and special Music Saves Lives souvenir.

A $5,000 VIP ticket is also available for purchase and includes a table for eight with prime views, early access at 5pm, backstage access, two drink tickets, wine or champagne for table, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and special Music Saves Lives souvenir. Visit here for tickets.

Funds made from the Music Saves Lives event will be donated to the the non-profit SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education), which is one of the one of the nation’s leading suicide prevention organizations.

According to their website, SAVE was “founded on the belief that suicide is a preventable tragedy, and that every individual plays a crucial role in the effort to prevent it. SAVE utilizes the latest and most reliable evidence to develop educational programming for youth and young adults, conduct training for professionals across a wide array of industries, and support those who have experienced the devastating loss of a loved one due to suicide. Through these vital initiatives, we know we can SAVE lives.”

In other news, Queens Of The Stone Age have recently paid tribute to Shane MacGowan during the band’s recent show in Dublin.

The moment took place on November 22, when the American rock band played in Dublin as part of their ongoing ‘The End Is Nero’ world tour. Taking to the stage at the 3Arena in the Irish city, Homme dedicated one of his most famous tracks to the iconic Pogues frontman.

“He’s an absolute fucking poet. Everyone think wonderful thoughts about Shane MacGowan,” he told the crowd midway through the set (via Extra.ie). “When we the poets are gone, you’re left with a bunch of c***s. I think some poet said that one time.”