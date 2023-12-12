Josh Homme on the chances of another Iggy Pop collaboration

Josh Homme has opened up about the possibility of teaming up with Iggy Pop again in the future, after they worked together on 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’.

That album saw Homme and Iggy come together on an initially secretive project, alongside Homme’s Queens of the Stone Age bandmate Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. The album was highly praised, placing in NME’s Top 10 Albums of 2016 list, and it became Iggy’s highest charting solo album to date.

Now, in a new interview with NME, Homme and Fertita have spoken about the likelihood of a potential follow-up to the project. Watch the video of the chat below.

“Well, I would do that in a second,” Homme said in response to the idea.

“Oh my god, if there was ever the opportunity to do it, it would be amazing,” added Fertita. “But there are no plans.”

“No plans, but you can’t force something into being,” continued Homme. “You just have to be ready to accept it when it arrives.”

In a five-star review of ‘Post Pop Depression’, NME wrote, “If this is his final goodbye, it’s a truly mesmerising sign off.”

“Hilarious and cool all at once, Iggy comes across like a more congenial Colonel Kurtz from Apocalypse Now on it. Grizzled. Defiant. Heroic. As parting statements go, ‘Post Pop Depression’ is solid gold proof of his genius.”

NME also witnessed Iggy, Homme, Fertita and Helders’ show at the Royal Albert Hall in 2016, which it described as “the best show of the year to date”.

“That was the coolest thing I’ve ever been allowed to be part of,” said Homme, reflecting on his memories of that show. “But to try to chase that down again is a big mistake. Acceptance is the key. I accept that happened and I accept that it can never happen again.”

Elsewhere in the new interview, Homme reflected on the tribute show that was held for Taylor Hawkins in 2022 and on his friendship with Dave Grohl.

“Being able to sing ‘Let’s Dance’ with Nile Rodgers at Wembley for my friend… Taylor would have loved that gig so much. It’s such a wonderful thing that perhaps only Dave [Grohl] could do as a send-off like that. [He was asking] ‘Is this a good way to say ‘I love you’?’ In the years past, I haven’t always known how to say ‘I love you’ to the people that I care about, you know?”