Josh Homme’s daughter granted extension to restraining order

Content warning: This story contains discussion and descriptions of alleged domestic violence.

Josh Homme‘s 15-year-old daughter Camille has been granted an extension to her restraining order against the musician.

Earlier this month it was ruled that the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman would be required to keep a distance of at least 100 yards between himself and Camille, and will not be allowed to make any contact with her.

In court yesterday (September 28) a Los Angeles judge ruled that the temporary restraining order will now be extended until November, while a follow-up court date has been set for October 29.

In the meantime, Homme has been granted 15-minute FaceTime calls with his two sons, aged 5 and 10, every other day.

“I don’t think I need to warn anybody, but I will: If I get the slightest whiff that anybody is coaching these kids not to talk to their father, it would go down very hard with me,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff said in court, saying that if Homme’s ex-wife Brody Dalle were to monitor these calls “that would be a very bad thing.”

It was reported earlier this month (September 9) that Homme’s two sons, Wolf (aged 5) and Orrin (10), filed through their mother, The Distillers frontwoman Dalle, restraining orders against Homme in both Los Angeles and Santa Monica courts. Their requests were denied.

TMZ reported at the time that Camille had asked for her temporary restraining order to be extended to include Wolf and Orrin, but that request was denied.

In response to Camille’s restraining order, Homme’s attorney, Susan E. Wiesner, said in a statement to TMZ that they “believed” that Dalle had filed for the temporary restraining order as an act of “retaliation”.

Camille’s filing reportedly contained accusations echoing those of Wolf and Orrin’s, including allegations that Homme “abuses them physically and emotionally with flicks to the ear, put-downs, threats against their mother [and her boyfriend] and groping of the boys’ privates”.

Wiesner responded: “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

In a later statement, the lawyer said: “The allegations made by Ms. Dalle against Mr. Homme are categorically false. In order to protect the children, we will not be making any further statements.”

Related to the allegations, Dean Fertita, a member of Queens of the Stone Age, filed a declaration on September 13 last year in support of Homme, saying that claims that Homme was abusive to his children in Fertita’s presence “never happened,” adding: “I have never seen Josh do anything inappropriate with the children in my presence.”

As reported by Rolling Stone, Dalle is now set to appear in court on October 13 on a contempt charge after violating the former couple’s custody agreement by refusing to hand the children over to Homme as planned on September 3.

“[It] would really be in the children’s best interest if we could reduce the conflict,” the childrens’ lawyer Sonia Dujan told the court this week.

Dalle had taken out a restraining order against Homme following their 2019 divorce, claiming that he showed up at her house and head-butted her. Homme later took out a protection order against Dalle, alleging she would show up at events he was attending to trigger a violation of the order against him.

According to Rolling Stone, Homme’s lawyers had filed legal paperwork over Dalle’s custody of Orrin, Wolf and their daughter Camille a week before their sons tried to obtain the restraining orders.

In those documents, Homme reportedly said Dalle “refuses to return [the children] to me for my custodial time, has withheld them from school and is non-responsive as to their whereabouts”.

If you’ve been affected by domestic violence in the UK you can contact Refuge’s freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. In the US, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline on 1800 799 7233.