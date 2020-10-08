Journey frontman Arnel Pineda hits back at internet critics following brother’s drug arrest

Journey lead singer Arnel Pineda has hit back at critics and “bashers” on social media following his brother’s arrest for alleged drug possession.

On October 6, Rusmon Pineda was arrested with a companion during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Obrero, Quezon City. Police confirmed he is the brother of Arnel Pineda, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Now, the Filipino singer-songwriter has responded to negative comments made about him and his family in the wake of the news.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post made early on October 8, he wrote: “[To] the bashers who chose to cowardly succumb to prejudism & unkindness while hiding conveniently in the cloak of your keyboards & computer screens, there are more helpful & useful things to do, like facing your precious mirror once in a while.”

He continued: “[Who] knows, you might find yourselves as imperfect as me, my family and everyone else”. See his post below.

Pineda then went on to thank his “real friends and supports” for “sending kind & comforting words”. Fans of Pineda have since commented on the singer’s Instagram post, voicing their support for him.

Rusmon Pineda and his partner were arrested for allegedly attempting to sell an estimated PHP136,000 (US$2,087) worth of crystal meth to an undercover police officer. Both suspects are currently in custody pending an investigation.

Advertisement

Arnel Pineda’s latest social media post follows a touching tribute on Twitter to the late Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6. Check out his tweet here.