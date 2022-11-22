Joyland Bali announces dates for 2023 festival

Joyland Bali has announced the dates for its 2023 edition following this year’s successful comeback event.

The 2023 edition is set to take place on March 17,18 and 19, though the exact location has yet to be revealed. The organisers have promised that the festival will take place in an open green space, and will feature comedy, film, workshops, and a marketplace for festival-goers to enjoy.

Check out the announcement below.

Aaand we’re back😉🙌

Ready for #JoylandFestBali? Can’t wait to tell you what we have in store for you, so here’s a clue in the video🤫 pic.twitter.com/edQkiNgXt6 — Joyland Festival (@joylandfest) November 21, 2022

Those looking to secure their tickets before the lineup is announced will be able to purchase tickets this November 22 at 10pm local time via Loket as part of a limited presale. Ticket prices have not yet been disclosed.

The 2022 edition of Joyland Bali featured a who’s who of Indonesian music, with Basboi, Danilla Riyadi, The SIGIT and Isyana Sarasvati among those who took the stage during the three-day event. Indonesian President Joko Widodo also made an unannounced appearance at the festival alongside his cabinet members to show approval for live music returning to Indonesia following the coronavirus pandemic.

Joyland Bali 2022 was also the first large-scale music event to be held following the easing of public health safety measures in Indonesia, and set a high bar for festivals that would be held throughout the year in the country. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Will the Indonesian music festivals coming after Joyland be able to reach the same heights? They should bring their A-game.”

Joyland Bali returned to the island in 2019 following a successful run in Jakarta with events featuring the likes of Washed Out, Yves Tumor, Frankie Cosmos, Ardhito Pramono, NAIF, Hindia and more. Joyland called Jakarta home until going on hiatus after the 2013 edition of the festival.