Joyland Festival announces dates for Jakarta return this November

Indonesia’s Joyland Festival has announced dates for its return to Jakarta this year.

The festival confirmed on social media that it is set to return to Jakarta from November 4 to November 6 later this year. Further information surrounding the November event have yet to be announced, including its lineup and ticketing details.

The festival’s return to Jakarta in November will mark Joyland’s second outing of the year, following a successful three-day run in Bali in March. The festival was headlined by an all-Indonesian lineup featuring the likes of Maliq & D’Essentials, Raisa and Pamungkas among others.

Joyland’s March run in Bali was its first event since December 2019. All previous editions of the festival took place in Jakarta and featured a mix of international and local performers including Washed Out, Yves Tumor, Frankie Cosmos, Ardhito Pramono, NAIF, Hindia and more. Prior to 2019, the festival’s last run was in 2013.

In a five-star review of Joyland Bali for NME, Felix Martua wrote: “On top of a geographically diverse line-up, booking pop juggernauts such as Pamungkas and Raisa in the same programme as indie darlings like Grrrl Gang and Bedchamber resulted in an eclectic festival experience”.

Joyland Jakarta is now the latest festival to be announced for Indonesia this year. Other notable festivals taking place this year include We The Fest, Synchronize Fest, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta, PestaPora, Java Jazz and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds.