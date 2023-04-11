Joyland Jakarta announces 2023 dates, Interpol as first headliner

Indonesia’s Joyland music festival franchise has announced the dates, ticketing details and its first headliner for its upcoming Jakarta edition later this year.

Today (April 11), the festival took to social media to announce Manhattan rock outfit Interpol as the first headliner for their return to Jakarta this November, which will take place from November 24 to November 26. More acts are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞 @Interpol 𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 #𝐉𝐨𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐉𝐊𝐓 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫! 🚓🚨 pic.twitter.com/ed7FtiK6TA — Joyland Festival (@joylandfest) April 11, 2023

Advertisement

Ticketing details have also been announced, with Presale 1 tickets going on sale at a limited quantity. Presale 1 tickets have been sold out at the time of publishing. It is currently unclear when the next slate of ticket sales will kick off. Tickets can be purchased from the event’s official website once they go on sale.

Today’s announcements come a month after Joyland returned to Bali for a three-day affair in March, headlined by Phoenix, Sigrid and M.I.A. Other acts who performed at the Bali edition of Joyland include Black Country, New Road, Black MIDI, CHAI, Crumbs, Summer Salt, Tulus, Dipha Barus, Yura Yunita, Guernica Club, Raisa, GAC, Kunto Aji and more.

Check out NME‘s recap of Joyland Bali 2023 through a stunning photo gallery here.

Joyland Bali 2022 was the first large-scale music event to be held following the easing of public health safety measures in Indonesia, setting a high bar for festivals that would be held throughout the year in the country. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Will the Indonesian music festivals coming after Joyland be able to reach the same heights? They should bring their A-game.”

Joyland returned to the island of Bali in 2019 following a successful run in Jakarta with events featuring the likes of Washed Out, Yves Tumor, Frankie Cosmos, Ardhito Pramono, NAIF, Hindia and more. Joyland called Jakarta home until going on hiatus after the 2013 edition of the festival.