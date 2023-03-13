JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown announce collaborative album ‘Sharing The Hoes’, share single

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA have formally announced their new collaborative album, ‘Sharing The Hoes’.

The two rappers revealed while hosting an NTS Radio show last year that they had made an album together, announcing the project at Smoker’s Club festival in southern California where they also performed a new, currently untitled song.

The album was confirmed for a 2023 release back in January, and it has now been confirmed that the LP will drop next week (March 24).

‘Sharing The Hoes’ is being previewed by first single ‘Lean Beef Patty’, which you can watch the video for below.

It’s not the first time that the two artists have collaborated. In 2019, JPEG featured on ‘Negro Spiritual’, a track from Brown’s fifth studio album, ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’. JPEG also produced ‘3 Tearz’, another song from the album, which featured Run the Jewels.

Brown is currently at work on his sixth studio album, ‘Quaranta’, which is set for release this year. In 2021 he also made his debut as a stand-up comedian, opening for Hannibal Buress at a show in Texas.

JPEG, meanwhile, has said that ‘Sharing The Hoes’ is the first of three albums he will release in 2023.

The rapper’s next album will follow 2021’s ‘LP!’, which NME described in a four-star review as a “a wacky free-for-all fourth album” in which the “idiosyncratic Brooklynite shows the world how unique he is once again”.