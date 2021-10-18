JPEGMAFIA’s new album ‘LP!’ to be released this week

JPEGMAFIA has announced that his fourth album ‘LP!’ will arrive later this week.

Due to land on his birthday, October 22, the album will be released as both an ‘online’ and ‘offline’ version, each containing different track listings and orders.

Both versions include the artist’s previously released single ‘TRUST!’, as well as collaborations with DATPIFFMAFIA and Tkay Maidza. Other singles ‘CUTIE PIE!’, ‘BALD!’ and ‘BALD REMIX!’ featuring Denzel Curry are exclusive to the online version.

The album will be released months before the rapper heads to the UK for a six-date tour across March.

‘LP!’ will be JPEGMAFIA’s second record for the year, following on from ‘EP2!’ back in February. NME gave the EP four stars upon its release, writing it “does much to show that, even when the abrasiveness is dialled back a bit, Peggy still stands out among the most engaging and inventive artists making music today”.

Following the release of ‘EP2!’, JPEGMAFIA made an appearance on the Brockhampton track ‘Chain On’, lifted from the group’s latest album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’.

JPEGMAFIA’s ‘LP! (ONLINE)’ tracklist:

1. ‘TRUST!’

2. ‘DIRTY!’

3. ‘NEMO!’

4. ‘END CREDITS!’

5. ‘WHAT KINDA RAPPIN’ IS THIS?’

6. ‘THOTS PRAYER!’

7. ‘ARE U HAPPY?’

8. ‘REBOUND! (Feat. DATPIFFMAFIA)’

9. ‘OG!’

10. ‘DAM! DAM! DAM!’

11. ‘TIRED, NERVOUS & BROKE!’

12. ‘KISSY FACE EMOJI!’

13. ‘NICE!’

14. ‘BMT!’

15. ‘THE GHOST OF RANKING DREAD! (Feat. Tkay Maidza)’

16. ‘CUTIE PIE!’

17. ‘BALD!’

18. ‘BALD REMIX!’

JPEGMAFIA’s ‘LP! (OFFLINE)’ tracklist:

1. ‘TRUST!’

2. ‘DIRTY!’

3. ‘NEMO!’

4. ‘END CREDITS!’

5. ‘HAZARD DUTY PAY!’

6. ‘GOD DON’T LIKE UGLY!’

7. ‘WHAT KINDA RAPPIN’ IS THIS?’

8. ‘THOTS PRAYER!’

9. ‘ARE U HAPPY?’

10. ‘REBOUND! (Feat. DATPIFFMAFIA)’

11. ‘💯’

12. ‘OG!’

13. ‘DIKEMBE!’

14. ‘TIRED, NERVOUS & BROKE!’

15. ‘🔥’

16. ‘NICE!’

17. ‘BMT!’

18. ‘THE GHOST OF RANKING DREAD! (Feat. Tkay Maidza)’

19. ‘DAM! DAM! DAM! (OG MIX)’

20. ‘UNTITLED’