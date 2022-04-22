JRLDM announces free ‘Mood Swing’ album launch performance and livestream

Filipino rapper JRLDM will launch his debut album ‘Mood Swing’ with a free performance and livestream.

The performance will take place on Friday (April 22) to celebrate the release of the album, and will take place at 123Block, Mandala Park from 8pm local time onwards. The album launch will feature special guests Owfuck, Jikamarie, Mhot, Dilaw, K-Ram and Loonie.

The album launch performance will be free to attend, and will also be broadcast for free via Music Colony Records’ Facebook account. Music Colony Records has announced that it will be giving away ‘Mood Swing’ CDs, posters and t-shirts to 10 fans who like, follow and subscribe to the label on social media.

Advertisement

JLDM's debut album launch this Friday (April 22) at 123Block, Mandala Park. It's a FREE SHOW! We're giving away Mood… Posted by Music Colony Records on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The nine-track album – out now – explores the Filipino rapper’s mental state as he deals with “mental and emotional turmoil, alcohol-tinged tragedies, and un-mended relationships with a distant paramour”.

It features the previously released singles ‘Lagi Na Lang’ with Gloc-9 and ‘Eh Papaano’ with Jikamarie, as well as a brand-new collaboration, ‘Pansamantala’ with fellow rapper Loonie.

Listen to JRLDM’s new album ‘Mood Swing’ below.

In an interview with NME last year, JRLDM spoke about collaborating with Gloc-9, whom he called one of his “rap heroes”, and why he makes ‘dark’ music. “I wanted to make sad songs because I like sad songs,” he said. “I find myself drawn to heavier emotions and instrumentals. I think that’s because it’s who I really am.”

Advertisement

“I think today’s listeners – especially the Gen Z – are smart enough to know that I’m not glorifying suicide, but bringing awareness to what’s going on underneath.”

The rapper – real name Jerald Mallari – began his music career in 2020 with his debut four-track EP ‘Look MOM I’m Flying’. It featured the track ‘Patiwakal’ (‘Suicide’), whose stark music video went viral and currently stands at just over 3 and a half million views on YouTube.