JRLDM shares the pains of love in new single ‘Lagi Na Lang’ featuring Gloc-9

Filipino rapper JRLDM has released his latest single, ‘Lagi Na Lang’ featuring Gloc-9.

Out on all major streaming platforms Friday (December 17), ‘Lagi Na Lang’ is a song about the pains of love and being in a relationship. JRLDM opens up about sharing one’s sincerest feelings, only to end up being hurt all over again.

He builds up the message from the very beginning, as he sings: “Bigyan mo ng patas, wala ng babalik pa / Lahat ng bagay na iyong mamahalin / At sa dulo ang ibabalik sayo, lahat sakit / Lagi na lang” – “You give yourself fairly but you end up with nothing / Everything that you’ll love / In the end, you’ll only gain pain / It’s the same always”.

In the music video, which also landed Friday, JRLDM shares screentime with a woman, whom he shares intimate moments – and serious fights – with. Gloc-9 also graces the visual, spitting out his rhymes at sunset.

Watch the music video for ‘Lagi Na Lang’, directed by Gian Mawo, below:

‘Lagi Na Lang’ is JRLDM’s second single off his forthcoming nine-track album ‘Mood Swing’, which is due for release in January under Music Colony, a Warner Music Philippines imprint. It follows the previously released song ‘Lason’.

In an interview with NME, JRLDM spoke about collaborating with Gloc-9, whom he called one of his “rap heroes”, and why he makes ‘dark’ music. “I wanted to make sad songs because I like sad songs,” he said. “I find myself drawn to heavier emotions and instrumentals. I think that’s because it’s who I really am.”

The 26-year-old rapper – real name Jerald Mallari – began his music career in 2020 via his debut four-track EP ‘Look MOM I’m Flying’. It featured the track ‘Patiwakal’ (‘Suicide’), whose stark music video went viral and currently stands at just under 3million views on YouTube.