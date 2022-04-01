Juan Karlos shares three new songs in ‘Drop 1’ collection

Filipino singer-songwriter Juan Karlos has released three new songs, packaged in a collection titled ‘Drop 1’.

Released on Thursday (March 31) via Island Records Philippines, ‘Drop 1’ consists of the tracks ‘Buksan’, ‘Aminin’ and ‘Pancit’ featuring Janine Berdin. All three songs feature a mellow, acoustic guitar-led sound, backed by stirring keys, bass and drum performances from collaborators such as Nikko Rivera, Rickson Ruiz and Karel Honasan.

Listen to Juan Karlos’ ‘Drop 1’ below.

Advertisement

The collection of singles sees Karlos tap into his imagination, allowing his listeners to interpret his lyrics however they want. “People will have different interpretations because we all have different experiences,” he said via a press release.

‘Buksan’, ‘Aminin’ and ‘Pancit’ are the singer-songwriter’s first releases of the year. It is currently unclear if they will feature on a larger project in the future, such as an album.

Prior to ‘Drop 1’, Juan Karlos released the single ‘Boston’ in July last year. In August, he collaborated with Ben&Ben and Zild Benitez for the track ‘Lunod’, which appeared on the former’s sophomore album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’.

Juan Karlos has released three albums to date: 2015’s ‘JK’, 2017’s ‘JKL’ and ‘Diwa’ in March 2020. ‘Diwa’ features popular tracks like ‘Kalawakan’, ‘Sampaguita’, ‘Sistema’ and ‘Biyak’.