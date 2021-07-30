Juan Karlos sings about regrets from a past love in new song ‘Boston’

Filipino singer Juan Karlos Labajo has dropped his latest single called ‘Boston’.

Released on all major streaming platforms today (July 30), the emotional track relates regrets from a past love. It revisits an old memory with a former flame and runs with the

fictional idea of “what could have been” if decisions in life were done differently, per a press release.

As the verses go, “Inaaming minsa’y aking iniisip / Ang mga bagay na maaaring naging / Mga ilang taon na rin ang nakaraan / Kay dami nagpapabagabag sa isipan”.

Advertisement

Labajo sings: “I admit that I sometimes think / Of the what-could-have-beens / Many years have gone by / A lot of thoughts have come to mind”.

In its accompanying music video, Lajabo performs the folk-rock anthem in a moving pickup with the northern strip of Epifanio de los Santos Ave. (EDSA) in the background. Watch the ‘Boston’ clip here:

Labajo recorded ‘Boston’ alone in his home studio without his band. He said that he had “always wanted a simple treatment with a touch of complexity”, adding that this stripped-down song captured his personal vision as a musician.

‘Boston’ is the 20-year-old musician’s first release of the year. Prior to this project, he came out with the 10-track album titled ‘Diwa’ in 2020, which included previously released songs like ‘Kalawakan’, ‘Sistema’, and his collaboration with rapper Gloc 9 ‘Sampaguita’. Labajo followed the full-length record with the single ‘BLESS Ü’ in the same year.