Judas Priest’s Rob Halford has started work on a solo blues album

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford has confirmed he is currently working on a blues album.

Speaking to the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, the metal icon confirmed the album would be recorded with the same team he collaborated with for his 2019 Christmas LP ‘Celestial’, including his brother Nigel and the son of bassist Ian Hill.

Halford has spoken about writing a blues album in the past, and was asked by Paltrowitz if it was still a possibility. “It is, and I’ll give you an exclusive: it’s already begun,” he revealed.

“I’ve been working on this blues album with my brother and my nephew and friends that I worked with together on the ‘Celestial’ album. We had such a great time, and they’re so talented. And that blues thing has never left me – it’s just part of rock and roll.”

He added: “We’re slowly putting bits and pieces together. There’s no timeline on it. We’re kicking the tires, and I’ve already got some bits of ideas here and there, and they sound great.”

Halford will release his autobiography, Confess, on September 29 via Hachette Books. Pre-orders are now available at Amazon.

Last week it was also confirmed that members of some of metal’s biggest bands – including Judas Priest’s K. K. Downing – are set to appear in a new documentary about Gibson’s iconic ‘Flying V’ guitar.

Slayer‘s Jerry King, Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine, and Metallica‘s James Hetfield will also feature in the documentary, exploring one of the most iconic guitar models in metal history.