Judas Priest’s Rob Halford records Christmas message for Ukrainian metal fans

Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford has recorded a message sharing his well-wishes with Ukrainian “heavy metal maniacs”.

Halford is seen in the clip wearing a Santa hat. “Hello, heavy metal maniacs of Ukraine!” he says. “It’s your Metal God. I’m sending you all of my love, all of my strength, all of my power to each and every one of you. I love you so much. Slava Ukraini (English: ‘Glory to Ukraine’). Stay strong, stay heavy, stay metal. Oh, yeah!”

Halford previously voiced his support for Ukraine amid the ten-month long conflict with Russia on stage at Mystic Festival in Poland. While performing ‘Blood Red Skies’, the vocalist repeated the phrase “Free Ukraine!” three times (via Blabbermouth).

This isn’t the first time Halford has voiced his support for a group of people in another country. Last week, while Judas Priest were performing in Buenos Aires ahead of France and Argentina’s World Cup match, they projected an image of Lionel Messi onto a screen behind them while they played ‘Turbo Lover’. Following Argentina’s win, Halford shared a photo of the moment from the concert, writing in the caption: “Congratulations Argentina and to all the teams who played their hearts out, you did your best.”

The legendary Walsall metal band joined forces with Dolly Parton last month for a special performance of ‘Jolene’, as they were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Judas Priest also performed a three-song set of their own on the night, during which they reunited with former guitarist K.K. Downing and ex-drummer Les Binks.

Judas Priest are also set to support Ozzy Osbourne on tour in the UK and Europe next year – you can buy your tickets here.