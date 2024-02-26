Judas Priest’s Rob Halford shares his thoughts on Sleep Token

Heavy metal titan Rob Halford of Judas Priest has revealed what he thinks of rising masked metal outfit Sleep Token – see what he had to say below.

Speaking to Minnesota radio station 93X recently, the British metal icon was asked about the new music that he has been listening to. Halford wasted no time, going on to speak about Sleep Token.

Halford said: “There’s a lot of importance being put in the direction of this band called Sleep Token. And they’re a really curious band in what they’re putting out in terms of all of these different textures. They’re very difficult to pin down.”

Advertisement

He continued: “That’s what I find intriguing as a musician listening to their music. It’s going to a lot of different places, and I think that there isn’t any other band out there right now that’s able to do that. Because most bands have a specific sound and direction and idea that they project. And then you kind of fine-tune into that. But you can’t really nail them down, if that’s the expression.”

“And, of course, the guys have been around for a few years; they’re not, like, suddenly here they are. They’ve worked hard to get to this place of recognition. But I really like all the extra textures of the way that they look and the way that they’re talking,” Rob Halford added. He concluded concluded by saying that he predicts that he will take a selfie with Sleep Token vocalist Vessel one day soon.

Rob Halford and Judas Priest are set to release their 19th studio album, ‘Invincible Shield’ on March 8 – you can pre-order it here.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Sleep Token have signed a new record deal with RCA. So far, Sleep Token have released all of their discography, including their 2023 album ‘Take Me Back To Eden‘ through Spinefarm, a Finnish heavy metal label and subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

Sleep Token have also announced their huge UK arena tour, having recently added extra dates in London and Leeds – check out the full tour below and get your tickets here.

Sleep Token’s ‘Teeth Of God’ UK tour dates are:

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

25 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Manchester, Co-op Live

28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – London, The O2

30 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

DECEMBER

2 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

3 – London, The O2