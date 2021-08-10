Judge denies request to have Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing expedited

A judge for the Los Angeles probate court has denied a request made by Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to expedite a hearing focusing on whether the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, should be removed from his role in her conservatorship.

The hearing is set to take place on September 29. Earlier this month, Rosengart had requested it be moved to August 23 at the latest, reportedly stating: “Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate.”

The New York Times reports that Rosengart’s request was formally rejected by Judge Brenda Penny yesterday (August 9). Although a reason for the decision was not provided, the application was denied without prejudice, meaning Rosengart is allowed to resubmit it with additional evidence.

Despite Rosengart’s expedition request being denied, a lawyer for Jamie Spears, Vivian Lee Thoreen, agreed to the hearing being moved to a new date as early as August 23.

The expedition request follows a petition from Rosengart to have Jamie removed as conservator, citing a section of the probate code which gives the court the power to remove a conservator if it “is in the best interests” of the conservatee.

In the filing from late July, Rosengart wrote that “serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears’ potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears’ fortune”.

Jamie’s lawyers recently denied any justification for him being removed as the conservator for Britney’s estate, writing in a court document filed last Friday (August 6) that he has “dutifully and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter’s estate without any blemishes on his record”.

Jamie’s representatives have also staunchly denied allegations made by Britney that she is being mistreated under the current terms of her conservatorship.

Last month, it was reported that Britney’s doctors support Jamie being ousted from his role, as per her current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery. Montgomery also supported a call for certified public accountant Jason Rubin to be instated in Jamie’s place.

In a landmark hearing in June, the singer claimed that she was forbidden from having more children, getting married or taking out her IUD. But in one court filing, lawyers said Jamie “is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’s personal care or medical or reproductive issues”.

Last month, Britney Spears addressed a court hearing over the case, saying she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse. “This conservatorship is literally allowing my dad to rule my life,” she said. “That is abuse, and we all know it.”