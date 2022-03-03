Judge in YoungBoy Never Broke Again gun case throws out photo and video evidence

Photo and video evidence supplied in the federal firearms case against YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been dismissed by a judge following claims that it was obtained illegally.

The US rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in Louisiana on drug and firearms charges in September 2020. His lawyer James P. Manasseh said at the time that Gaulden is “innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening. He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances”.

Online records from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office showed that YoungBoy was booked on three drug-related charges and three weapons charges including possession of a stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, while filming a music video.

Advertisement

According to court documents filed last Thursday (February 24) and obtained by XXL (March 2), Judge Shelly D. Dick of the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana has granted one of the motions the rapper’s legal team presented, which would suppress or exclude evidence via an SD Media card that contained both video and images.

However, the motion to suppress the evidence that was obtained at the time of Gaulden’s arrest in Baton Rouge was denied.

It’s claimed that a man named Marvin Ramsey was found in possession of a firearm and a black Sony 7R camera on a rotating mount, which contained an SD card, at the scene of the video shoot.

The court filing states that YoungBoy was charged with possessing the firearm that Ramsey was carrying and was seeking to have that evidence struck from the case.

YoungBoy’s lawyers argue in the legal document that “the firearms and SD card media are fruits of the illegal detentions of Gaulden, Ramsey, and [the other people arrested] on September 28, 2020. He seeks suppression under the fruit of the poisonous tree doctrine.” The fruit of the poisonous tree doctrine extends the rule to excuse evidence admissible in court if it was illegally obtained, which YoungBoy is claiming to be true.

Advertisement

The rapper’s lawyers claim that Corporal Barnett (“Cpl. Barnett”) of the BRPD Street Crimes Unit, who applied for the search warrants, used “falsehoods” and omitted information when requesting permission to search the vehicles, which invalidates the warrants.

In other news, the rapper recently released a new single called ‘Fish Scale’ and announced that a new mixtape is coming.