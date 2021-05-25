Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle to posthumously feature on Maroon 5’s new album

The late rappers Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle, Stevie Nicks and H.E.R. will all feature on Maroon 5’s forthcoming album, ‘Jordi’.

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in March 2019 in Los Angeles at the age of 33. Juice WRLD died later that year from a seizure. The two acts will posthumously appear on a remix of ‘Memories’ and the track ‘Can’t Leave You Alone’, respectively.

Elsewhere, Nicks will appear alongside the band on ‘Remedy’ while H.E.R. features on ‘Convince Me Otherwise’. Bantu, Blackbear and YG will also make appearances throughout the record.

‘Jordi’ also includes ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which arrived in March, and Maroon 5’s earlier singles ‘Nobody’s Love’ and ‘Memories’. A physical edition of the album, sold in Target, will come with the bonus song ‘Button’ featuring Anuel AA and Tainy, as well as Jason Derulo’s single ‘Lifestyle’, which features Adam Levine.

The record will arrive on June 11 through 222/Interscope and be Maroon 5’s seventh studio album. The title comes from the band’s late manager Jordan Feldstein – the brother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein – who passed away from a blood clot in 2017.

“We built this thing together. A piece of me will always be missing. The loss is tragic in ways I’m still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how,” Levine wrote in an Instagram post last month.

“I miss him every single day. And I’m proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up…every step of the way. We love you Jordi”.

Maroon 5’s ‘Jordi’ tracklist:

1. ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

2. ‘Lost’

3. ‘Echo’ (feat. blackbear)

4. ‘Lovesick’

5. ‘Remedy’ (feat. Stevie Nicks)

6. ‘Seasons’

7. ‘One Light’ (feat. Bantu)

8. ‘Convince Me Otherwise’ (feat. H.E.R.)

9. ‘Nobody’s Love’

10. ‘Can’t Leave You Alone’ (feat. Juice WRLD)

11. ‘Memories’

12. ‘Memories (Remix)’ (feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG)

13. ‘Button’ (feat. Anuel AA & Tainy)*

14. ‘Lifestyle’ (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine)*