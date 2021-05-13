Juice WRLD photographer opens up about the rapper’s final moments

Juice WRLD‘s photographer Chris Long has spoken about the rapper’s final moments.

The Chicago-born rapper died in December 2019 from an accidental overdose at the age of 21.

Despite witnesses’ claims that he swallowed multiple Percocet pills, which contain oxycodone, in an effort to hide them from authorities who were searching his private plane for guns and drugs on the day of his death, Long shot down the claims, arguing that Juice WRLD struggled with addiction.

“J did not swallow a bunch of pills because the police were at the airport. We gave no fucks about them being there. He could have flushed them down the toilet if he cared,” he wrote on Twitter.

“J was just hooked bad. The amount he took daily was absurd and he hid how much he really took from mostly everyone. Everyone around him tried really hard to get him to slow down. When he agreed to rehab it was because he wanted to lower his tolerance. He didn’t want to stop.”

The photographer also backed up previous claims by the rapper’s label boss that WRLD had signed up to rehab just days before his death.

Long wrote: “J was supposed to go to rehab that month. We tried so hard to do positive things everyday like ride dirt bikes or paintball to keep busy and not do pills but every night once he hit the studio that was it. He loved it.”

The photographer went on to say Juice WRLD’s crew placed a gun in Long’s bag because he had a clean record.

He added: “I had to watch little bro die at my feet. I had to look in his eyes while he was dying and I could [sic] do anything about it. He had nothing to worry about. He knew the cops where there before we landed. We put that strap in my bag it was all good I had a clean record and I’m a register owner. I had no problem taking that charge.”

Long said he still has difficulty dealing with the rapper’s final moments.

He added: “I can’t stop thinking about him over and over again there on the ground and I was just looking in his eyes that’s how I had to say bye to him. It’s just burned into my brain. I want it to stop.”

Meanwhile, Benny Blanco recently spoke to NME about the process of releasing music with Juice WRLD after he passed away.