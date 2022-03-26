Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’ to get vinyl release

Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album is to get a vinyl release.

The album, ‘Fighting Demons’, which was released on December 10, is now getting a vinyl pressing and will be shared via a limited online release and at Target stores.

There will also be an exclusive red vinyl option and a complete tracklist, according to HipHopDX. A limited-edition translucent black variant will be available via 999 Club.

Back in February, two previously unreleased Juice WRLD tracks were shared Calle ‘Go Hard 2.0’ and ‘Cigarettes’.

The songs were released to tie in with the new ‘complete edition’ re-release of the late rapper’s second posthumous album.

The Juice WRLD track ‘Go Hard 2.0’ was added to the ‘complete edition’ of ‘Fighting Demons’, joining the existing version of ‘Go Hard’ on the tracklist.

‘Fighting Demons’, which features guest appearances from the likes of Eminem, Justin Bieber and BTS’ Suga, was originally released to tie in with the HBO-produced documentary titled Into the Abyss.

Juice WRLD passed away in December 2019 after suffering a drug-induced seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport. He was 21.

Last month his mother Carmella Wallace spoke openly about her son’s struggles with substance dependency, saying she “just felt like his best interest wasn’t being looked out for”.

Wallace appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on January 11, reminiscing on Higgins’ legacy and pondering the heights to which his career would’ve grown had he not passed away. Alluding to Higgins’ close inner-circle of peers, she said: “I think people had their own agendas and they liked the lifestyle.

“And they were young too, so I have to give them that. They’re young, so they don’t see things the way we would see it. But I think that he just didn’t have the people in place to tell him to stop or to know [what was wrong]. He just didn’t have that support system in place.”