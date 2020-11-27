Juicy J wants to take on Pharrell Williams in a ‘VERZUZ’ battle

Juicy J has said that he wants to take on Pharrell Williams in a VERZUZ battle.

Speaking in an interview with Houston radio station 97.9 The Box, the producer was asked about the series, which pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music.

“See, I got such a long [back catalogue], I could easily kill somebody in a VERZUZ battle,” Juicy J said.

“I could pull up that old Three 6 [Mafia] and pull up my new catalogue and smash you with my middle catalogue. I mean, there’s three decades of music. I think you can only play 20 records. I got so many hits.”

Asked who he thinks would make a good match-up, Juicy J said: “You know what, I’ma tell you something. A match-up: me and Pharrell. He a artist, I’m a artist; he a producer and I’m a producer. He can pull up shit he produced, and I can pull up some shit I produced.”

Earlier this month, the virtual series’ co-founder Swizz Beatz revealed that a battle between A Tribe Called Quest and OutKast is in the works.

Kicking off in March after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg and many more.

The second series of ‘VERZUZ’ kicked off earlier this month, with Gucci Mane facing off with Jeezy.

Meanwhile, Juicy J released his fifth studio album ‘The Hustle Continues’ today (November 27). In a three-star review, NME’s Will Lavin called it “a solid addition to Juicy’s already cemented legacy as one of the most influential artists of pop culture’s modern era.”