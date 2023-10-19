Julia Fox joins Madonna on stage after revealing she auditioned for her biopic

Julia Fox joined Madonna on stage during her Celebration tour in London after sharing she auditioned for the pop icon’s biopic.

The Italian-American model and actor made a guest appearance during the final night of Madonna’s six-date residency as part of the Ballroom Interlude, in which the pop star’s dancers compete in a vogueing competition.

Fox was invited on stage to be one of the judges. Check out footage of the moment below.

It comes after Fox revealed that she had auditioned for Madonna’s now-shelved biopic. The actor discussed the first time she met the icon while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (October 15).

She recalled having dinner with the icon in New York at the famous Italian restaurant Carbone with “some really fabulous gays” a few years ago. “There’s so much strength in her vulnerability. When you meet her, she just has that ‘It’ factor. It totally makes sense why she is Madonna,” she said.

She continued: “Then we kind of kept in touch and she was doing her biopic and I really wanted to play Debi [Mazar, Madonna’s longtime friend and Goodfellas star]. I went to her house and I read for her, and it was just all very surreal.”

Mazar previously responded to Fox’s potential casting in the biopic. “Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young, than of myself…I’d obviously be flattered,” she said.

Madonna is currently on her ‘Celebration’ tour. In a five-star review of the tour’s opening night, NME said: “‘The Celebration Tour’ feels like watching Madonna grapple with her life and legacy in real time: from motherless child to mother of six, punky hustler to pop icon, provocative upstart to grande dame both cherished and chastised.

“The most controversial thing I’ve ever done is to stick around,” she tells us in an audio except from her 2016 Billboard Women in Music speech.

“The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye. That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”