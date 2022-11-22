Julia Fox says she was “delusional” for thinking she could help Kanye West

Julia Fox has said she was “delusional” for thinking that she could help Kanye West during their brief relationship.

The Uncut Gems actor, who was romantically involved with West earlier this year, recently took to TikTok to respond to a comment about her “dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite”.

“First of all, the man was being normal around me,” Fox began in the almost-three-minute video (via Complex).

“And not only that but the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores. So I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim, especially. And, like, even Kourtney especially. All of them pretty much.

She continued: “But no, like, the big three: Khloé, Kim, Kourtney. So by the time me and him got together, he hadn’t been doing anything, you know, like ‘out there’ yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said ‘Come back to me, Kimberly’. That was, like, the only thing when we met.”

The latter comment was referring to Ye switching the lyrics to ‘Runaway’ at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit live-stream last year.

Fox went on to recall some early text conversations with the rapper, adding that he “kept going and going” and accused her of having “bad text etiquette”.

“But then I had this thought,” Fox continued. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God – maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Like maybe I can distract him…'”

The actor explained that West wasn’t on any form of social media throughout their month together, saying that the relationship was “really beautiful” up until he started using Twitter again. “The moment he started tweeting, I was out,” Fox said.

Fox then told viewers that she and West had already stopped dating when the media started reporting on their romance. “I’d already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this shit’, she said.

“And also, I realised pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help – I was like, ‘I wanna help him, I wanna help him’. I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him.

“But anyway, I was delusional. I thought I could help him. Anyway, it didn’t work… and now we’re here.”

Despite this, Fox said that she still “deeply respect[s]” West “as an artist”.

“I don’t wanna shit on that,” she explained. “I don’t wanna reduce his whole career to his really bad moments, you know. But that being said, I stand with the Jewish community. Period.”

In a follow-up video, Fox said there were “a lot of really good things” about Ye despite the “really, really messed up” things he has said and done of late.

The ‘DONDA’ artist has faced significant backlash over the past month or so after making a series of antisemitic comments, wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, and expressing false claims about the death of George Floyd.

Elsewhere, it was alleged that Ye had praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during a 2018 interview with TMZ (the conversation in question is said to have been edited prior to its release).

Kanye West returned to Twitter last Sunday (November 20) after having his account locked last month following a series of antisemitic posts on the platform.