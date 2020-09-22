Julian Lennon receives UNESCO Peace Award

Julian Lennon has been named a UNESCO Center for Peace 2020 Cross-Cultural and Peace Crafter Award Laureate.

The honour was awarded to Lennon on September 21, the International Day of Peace, to recognise his “efforts towards the promotion of culture and peace everywhere.” His contribution to peace includes his continued work through The White Feather Foundation, which aims to raise funds for “the betterment of all life.”

In a statement posted to the foundation’s website, Lennon expressed his “deepest gratitude” upon receiving the award.

“To be recognised for charity efforts on the International Day of Peace means the world to me,” he said.

“The causes I support are very dear to my heart, and my only hope is that this award gives even more exposure to those in need and inspires more people to help with preserving Indigenous cultures, taking action to help the environment, providing clean water, and supporting better health and education in underdeveloped communities.

“I accept this award with the deepest gratitude.”

The news comes as Lennon’s latest project, a climate change documentary titled Kiss the Ground, prepares to make its worldwide debut through Netflix on September 22. Lennon is an executive producer for the documentary, which is directed and produced by Big Picture Ranch founders Josh and Rebecca Tickell.

Speakers featured in the film include Woody Harrelson, Gisele Bündchen, Ian Somerhalder and Jason Mraz, who wrote his new song ‘Kiss the Ground’ exclusively for the documentary.

The White Feather Foundation was founded in 2007 and named for Lennon’s belief in the symbolism of a white feather, which was shared with him by his father, John Lennon.

“Dad once said to me, that should he pass away, if there was some way of letting me know he was going to be ok — that we were all going to be ok — the message would come to me in the form of a White Feather,” he wrote in a statement on his website.

Earlier this year, Lennon shared a moving message following a cancer scare, taking to social media to write that he was “still shaking inside” after having a malignant mole removed.