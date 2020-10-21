Julien Baker announces new album ‘Little Oblivions’, shares first single ‘Faith Healer’

Memphis singer-songwriter Julien Baker has announced a new studio album titled ‘Little Oblivions’, her first new body of work since 2017’s ‘Turn Out the Lights’.

She also shared the first single from the record, ‘Faith Healer’, which premiered with an accompanying music video directed by Daniel Henry and produced by Nicole Prokes.



‘Little Oblivions’ is slated for release on February 26 via Matador and will mark Baker’s third full-length to date.

The album was recorded in Baker’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee between December 2019 and January 2020. It was engineered by Calvin Lauber and mixed by Craig Silvey (The National, Florence and the Machine, Arcade Fire).

In a statement, Baker said her latest song was written as “a very literal examination of addiction”.

“I think that ‘Faith Healer’ is a song about vices, both the obvious and the more insidious ways that they show up in the human experience,” Baker said.

“For a while, I only had the first verse, which is just a really candid confrontation of the cognitive dissonance a person who struggles with substance abuse can feel – the overwhelming evidence that this substance is harming you, and the counterintuitive but very real craving for the relief it provides.

“When I revisited the song I started thinking about the parallels between the escapism of substance abuse and the other various means of escapism that had occupied a similar, if less easily identifiable, space in my psyche.”

The tracklist of ‘Little Oblivions’ is:

1. ‘Hardline’

2. ‘Heatwave’

3. ‘Faith Healer’

4. ‘Relative Fiction’

5. ‘Crying Wolf’

6. ‘Bloodshot’

7. ‘Ringside’

8. ‘Favor’

9. ‘Song in E’

10. ‘Repeat’

11. ‘Highlight Reel’

12. ‘Ziptie’