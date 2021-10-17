Julien Baker joins Phoebe Bridgers on stage during California show

Julien Baker surprised Phoebe Bridgers fans by joining her Boygenius bandmate on stage, where they performed a number of songs together.

Baker was the surprise opener for Bridgers’ California gig on Saturday night (October 16). To close out her set, Baker performed a cover of Loudon Wainwright III’s ‘One Man Guy’ with Bridgers. Watch footage of the cover below:

PHOEBE SINGING WITH @julienrbaker A FEW MINUTES AGO!!!!

[via @/commipharb Berkeley October 16, 2021] pic.twitter.com/7qre3iE0FT — Phoebe Bridgers Updates 🕷 (@phoebefakenudes) October 17, 2021

MORE OF PHOEBE SINGING WITH @julienrbaker !!!!

[via @/commipharb Berkeley October 16, 2021] pic.twitter.com/TEPwyq4qig — Phoebe Bridgers Updates 🕷 (@phoebefakenudes) October 17, 2021

Advertisement

‘One Man Guy’ was also recorded for Loudon’s son Rufus for his 2001 album ‘Poses’.

Later on during Bridgers’ set, Baker returned to join her for ‘Punisher’ tracks ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’. Watch those performances below:

Bridgers released ‘Punisher’ in June last year through Dead Oceans. NME gave the album five stars, writing that the artist “branches out from the downbeat alt-folk of her 2018 debut album, exploring millennial dread with a broader sonic palette”.

Advertisement

Baker released her third studio album ‘Little Oblivions’ through Matador earlier this year. NME gave the record a four-star review, describing it as “songwriting with stunning emotional clarity”. The musician followed it up with a remix EP this September, featuring reworks of album tracks by Half Waif, Gordi, Jesu, Thao and Helios, among others.