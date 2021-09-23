Delta 5 singer and guitarist Julz Sale has died

Julz Sale of Leeds post-punk band Delta 5 has died.

The singer and guitarist’s death was confirmed by record label Rough Trade, who released much of the band’s work in the UK, and where Sale was employed for some time following Delta 5’s breakup.

US label Kill Rock Stars, who released a compilation of early Delta 5 material titled ‘Singles & Sessions 1979-1981’ in 2006, also paid their respects to Sale on social media, writing that Sale’s “contribution to punk, post-punk and music at large will be felt forever”.

Can you hear those people behind me?

Looking at your feelings inside me

Listen to the distance between us

Why don't you mind your own business? We are very sad to learn of the passing of Julz Sale, Delta 5 founding member and former employee of the Rough Trade label. RIP x pic.twitter.com/zBE8l34TZF — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) September 22, 2021

Julz Sale's contribution to punk, post-punk and music at large will be felt forever. we are gutted by the news of her passing. she was a delight to know and will be missed immensely. we encourage each of you to listen to Delta 5 for the remainder of the week and/or month. RIP x — Kill Rock Stars (@killrockstars) September 22, 2021

Emerging out of the same scene as the Mekons and Gang of Four, Sale co-founded Delta 5 alongside Ros Allen and Bethan Peters, both of whom played bass. They later added drummer Kelvin Knight and guitarist Alan Riggs and released a handful of singles and their sole album, 1981’s ‘See the Whirl’.

The group were best known for their debut single ‘Mind Your Own Business’, which endured long after their dissolution. The song has been covered by the likes of Chicks on Speed, R. Stevie Moore and Dum Dum Girls over the years.

‘Mind Your Own Business’ also featured in an episode of Netflix series Sex Education in 2019, and received renewed mainstream attention when it was used to soundtrack an Apple ad about privacy earlier this year, some four decades after it was first released.