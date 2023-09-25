Jungkook announces new single ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow

BTS singer Jungkook will be dropping a new single featuring American rapper Jack Harlow titled ‘3D’ later this week.

On September 23, the K-pop singer performed as a headliner at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York, where he screened a mysterious teaser video.

According to Big Hit Music, Jungkook’s ‘3D’ will be a “pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second and third dimensions.” The agency also teased a “more mature side of Jungkook” in the upcoming release.

Shortly after his performance Big Hit Music announced that Jungkook’s second solo single ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow will be released on September 29 at 1pm KST.

The BTS singer has since released two ‘Hero’ films teasing the upcoming single, which feature him posing in a simple spaceship-inspired set.

The K-pop agency later took to its official social media accounts to share the first set of concept photos accompanying the upcoming single.

‘3D’ comes two months after the release of the BTS singer’s debut solo single ‘Seven’ featuring rapper Latto, which arrived in July. Its accompanying visual also starred South Korean actress Han So-hee, best known for leading Netflix’s My Name.

In a four-star review of the track, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “a summer-ready bop that also adds new facets to the singer’s artistry”.

Shortly after the release of ‘Seven’ Jungkook shared on bandmate Suga’s talk show that he plans to drop a “small mini-album” by November 2023 after releasing his second single. At the time, the singer said that he “wants a song like ‘Seven’” for his next single, but had not found it yet.

In other BTS news, rapper Suga became the third member of the group to enlist for military service last Friday (September 22), following members Jin and J-hope. In a parting message to fans, he wrote: “I was able to come this far thanks to you. And the time has come. I will faithfully complete my duty and come back.”