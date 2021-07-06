Listen to Jungle’s old-school new single ‘Romeo’, featuring Bas

Jungle have released a new track called ‘Romeo’ – you can listen to it below.

The song, which features Dreamville rapper Bas, will appear on the London duo’s upcoming third album ‘Loving In Stereo’ (released August 13).

“We’d never had a featured artist on a record before but Bas is part of the journey of this album and so it just had to make the cut,” the group’s J Lloyd explained of the collaboration.

The hip-hop-inspired single came after Jungle appeared on the line-up at New York’s Greatest Day Ever festival alongside Bas, who later joined the band at their sessions at The Church in London.

‘Romeo’ follows on from previous tracks ‘Talk About It’ and ‘Keep Moving’ in previewing the follow-up to the duo’s second album, ‘For Ever’ (2018).

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Jungle said of their new record: “It’s all kind of chaotic and magical, and I think that that’s why there’s that energy to the record – everything just went up a level.”

As for the collaborative nature of the project this time around, the band explained that they were unsure as to whether they could add “other people’s voices” to their songs: “The answer, when it came, was definitive: ‘Of course we can. We’re fucking music producers’.”

Jungle will take to the stage for a four-night billing at O2 Academy Brixton in London this September (1-4) before performing two shows at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse (September 17/18). You can find ticket details here.

Ahead of the dates, the duo will play a special gig at Banquet Records in Kingston on August 12 to mark the release of ‘Loving In Stereo’ – visit here for more information.