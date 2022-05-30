Jungle share first new music of 2022 with singles ‘Good Times’ and ‘Problemz’

Jungle have returned with their first new music since their 2021 album ‘Loving In Stereo‘ – stream twin singles ‘Good Times’ and ‘Problemz’ below.

The funk and soul dance duo comprising Joshua Lloyd-Watson Tom McFarland have today (May 30) shared two vibrant, standalone singles ready for the summer.

Accompanying the tracks is a joint music video directed by the pair’s long-term collaborators JFC Worldwide (Charlie Placido and J. Lloyd). Amsterdam dance troupe Ghetto Funk Collective feature in the footage.

‘Good Times’ and ‘Problemz’ are the first taste of what’s next from Jungle following the Top Five UK chart success of their third LP, ‘Loving In Stereo’, which was released last August.

The duo are playing a number of headline shows, tour supports and festivals this summer through to the autumn, which includes support slots for Billie Eilish and Gorillaz as well as headline sets at Bristol Sounds and Wilderness festival.

Jungle live dates 2022:

JUNE

02 – Brighton Centre (headliners)

05 – Dublin, The SSE Arena (special guests to Billie Eilish)

08 – Manchester, AO Arena (special guests to Billie Eilish)

16 – London, The O2 (special guests to Billie Eilish)

25 – Bristol Sounds, Canons Marsh Amphitheatre (headliners)

JULY

29 – Portlaw, All Together Now Festival

30 – London, Crystal Palace Bowl, South Facing Festival (headliners)

AUGUST

04-07 – Charlbury, Wilderness Festival (headliners)

04 – Leeds, Millennium Square (headliners)

06 – Glasgow, Junction 1 (headliners)

OCTOBER- Gorillaz Support

21- Amway Center, Florida (Gorillaz Support)

23- FTX Arena, Miami, Florida (Gorillaz Support)

In an interview with NME last year Jungle spoke about the free attitude they applied to their latest album, which was celebrated for them “letting loose” more.

“The older we get, the more we stop giving a fuck,” Lloyd-Watson told NME.

“The more you can release your fears of what you think you can be or what you can do, you’re just in this creative freedom. It’s why Jungle is reaching where it is and why, in our view, Jungle is reaching its creative pinnacle,” he said.