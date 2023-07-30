Jungle share unique, interactive video for ‘Back On 74’

Jungle have shared a new track called ‘Back On 74’, along with a unique, interactive music video – watch it below.

The pop duo will release new album ‘Volcano’ on August 11, and it was first previewed by the single ‘Candle Flame’.

The ‘Back On 74’ video is touted as a ‘music video art gallery’, with an ever-changing range of 10,000 images changing on each view.

Advertisement

When viewing the video – created with WeTransfer – fans are able to download any of the images, with another then automatically taking its place for others to see.

Watch the video here.

“I think for Jungle, it’s actually really the most honest record we’ve made,” the band’s J Lloyd told NME of ‘Volcano’.

“In my head, I see us as like Daft Punk or Chemical Brothers – that sort of duo that makes electronic music. But we’ve always had this soul side and this love for soul music, so it’s always been a little bit more song-based. The new record is just an extension of that journey.”

Jungle will also play a huge London show for this year’s All Points East festival in Victoria Park. The duo play Victoria Park on Saturday, August 26, with Erykah Badu, Folamour, BADBADNOTGOOD, 070 Shake, Tobe Nwigwe, Charlotte Day Wilson, Lil Silva, Ragz Originale and Pretty Girl also on the line-up. You can find tickets here.

Advertisement

The band will also head out on a major North American and European headline tour later this year. Tickets are on sale here.