Junny announces 2023 ‘blanc’ Asia tour

Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter Junny has announced his 2023 ‘blanc’ tour of Asia.

Junny’s newly announced 2023 ‘blanc’ Asia tour will kick off on November 4 at the Music Zone E-Max in Hong Kong, China. Following that concert, the singer will plays shows in Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok, plus one more as-yet-unannounced stop.

Tickets to Junny’s 2023 ‘blanc’ Asia tour will go on sale at 28 September (Thursday) at 12pm local time via the official Unbound Entertainment Group website. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for Junny’s 2023 ‘blanc’ Asia tour are:

NOVEMBER

04: Hong Kong, China, Music Zone E-Max

07: Singapore, Singapore, Annexe Studio

12: Taipei, Taiwan, The Wall

14: Bangkok, Thailand, Voice Space

The singer’s newly announced tour is named after his debut studio album ‘blanc’, which was released in August 2022 alongside its lead single ‘Not About You’.

In July, Junny released the song ‘Invitation‘ featuring South Korean rapper Gaeko, who is also half of hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo. It followed his March song ‘Optimist’ with rapper Blase.

In addition to his own music, Junny has written and composed songs for other K-pop artists, including NCT Dream, Youha and IU. His composing credits in 2023 include girl group Billlie’s ‘Various and Precious (Moment of Inertia)’ as well as SHINee’s ‘Gravity’.