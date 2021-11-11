Junny hides his true feelings in whimsical music video for ‘Hide & Sick’

Korean-Canadian singer Junny has dropped his new single ‘Hide & Sick’, alongside a music video.

Junny released ‘Hide & Sick’ on November 10 alongside its colourful video treatment, detailing a day in his life alone at home as he tries his best to keep himself entertained by trying his hand at all sorts of activities, from having a one-man jam session in his living room to a fashion show in his closet.

“Oh you got me saying / I wish I could be never alone / I’m tired of being so lonely,” he laments in the song’s chorus, revealing his reluctance to unveil his true feelings despite feeling lonely.

‘Hide & Sick’ was written and composed by Junny, and is the follow-up to his double-track single album ‘inside the sober mind’ that dropped five months ago. The singer-songwriter had first made his debut in 2017 with his first mini-album titled ‘Monochrome’.

Aside from his own discography, Junny has helped several other K-pop acts pen hits across his now four-year-old career. Some songs he has worked on in the past include NCT 127‘s ‘Pilot’, EXO’s Kai‘s ‘Mmmh’ and IU‘s ‘Troll’, among others. He had also been featured on JAY B‘s debut EP ‘SOMO:FUME’ on ‘Fame’ in August this year, which he also wrote lyrics for, alongside hitmaker GroovyRoom.

