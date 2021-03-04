Justice’s record label respond to logo comparisons with Justin Bieber’s new album

Justice‘s record label have responded after it was seemingly suggested that Justin Bieber ripped off the French duo’s recognisable logo for his latest album.

Bieber unveiled the artwork for his new album ‘Justice’ last week, which includes a nod to the singer’s Christian faith by using a cross for the “t” in the title.

The logo reveal soon saw fans comparing it to the logo that the electronic duo Justice have used since forming in 2003 – and it seems their management are only too aware of that.

In fact, it turns out that Bieber’s team previously contacted Justice’s management about potentially working together on the graphic — before discussions ended last year.

“Bieber’s team emailed us in May of 2020, asking to be looped in with Justice’s graphic designer to discuss a logo,” Justice’s management told SPIN.

Thought Bieber was collaborating with the French duo Justice by his new album logo… https://t.co/JlfKC8Susq pic.twitter.com/Ir5OzfbF1o — jason 👽🛸 (@dreamershxtel) February 26, 2021

“We tried to set up a call between Bieber’s team and our designer, but the call was never completed and the conversation ended there. No one ever mentioned an album called Justice or a logo that says Justice. The first time we saw anything about it was the announcement.”

The duo’s label Ed Banger have also weighed in on Instagram by sharing an image of Bieber’s original sketch for the ‘Justice’ art, along with a decidedly sarcastic caption.

“Ed Banger records appoints Mr Justin Drew Bieber as Art Director. We would like to thank Mr So Me for all his work since 2003. with love (and lots of fun) pw,” they wrote.

For his part, Bieber tagged art director Mikkel Aranas and video director Rory Kramer in an Instagram post announcing the record – confirming that they were also involved in the creative process.

Announcing the record last week, Bieber said: “Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united.”

He is set to debut new track ‘Hold On’ tomorrow (March 5) on what will be his 27th birthday.