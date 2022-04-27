Justin Bieber adds Bangkok show to ‘Justice’ world tour slate

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will perform in Bangkok, Thailand this November.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

After teasing the gig last week, concert promoter AEG Presents Asia confirmed the show on Wednesday (April 27). The concert will take place on November 6 at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

Tickets to the Bangkok show will go on sale on Live Nation Thailand and Thai Ticket Major on Friday, April 29 at 10am local time. Tickets priced from THB2,500 onwards.

Advertisement

Further details surrounding the concert, including its COVID-19 guidelines, have yet to be announced.

The newly announced concert is the latest in a string of Asia shows announced for Justin Bieber’s world tour in support of his latest album ‘Justice’. Other shows in Southeast Asia for the tour include concerts in Malaysia, Singapore and two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia. Those four shows are fully sold out, per AEG Presents Asia on social media.

Justin Bieber’s Bangkok concert is the latest large-scale event to be announced in the country this year. Other upcoming concerts or festivals in Thailand include Creamfields Thailand’s debut in late May, Kolour In The Park in June, Sigur Rós in August, Maho Rasop Festival in November, and a Hardwell performance in December.