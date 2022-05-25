Justin Bieber adds Philippines and India concerts to ‘Justice’ world tour

Justin Bieber has confirmed that his upcoming ‘Justice’ world tour will include stops in the Philippines and India.

Concert promoter AEG Presents Asia announced Bieber’s latest Asian stops on social media accounts today (May 25). The Philippines showcase will be staged at the CCP Concert Grounds in Metro Manila on October 29.

Tickets to the Manila concert will go on sale on Monday, May 30 at 10am local time via SM Tickets and SISTIC. Ticket prices range from PHP2,695 to PHP18,850 for standard passes and PHP19,910 to PHP28,360 for VIP passes. Only ticket-holders with proof of full vaccinations will be allowed entry into the venue.

The India showcase – happening on October 18 – will be staged at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi. It will be the country’s first major stadium show featuring an international act since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, per an Independent UK report.

Ticket pre-sales will begin on June 2, while standard sales begin on June 4 at 12nn IST. Tickets will be available via BookMyShow, ranging from INR4,000 to INR37,500.

The newly announced concerts are the latest in a string of Asia shows announced for Justin Bieber’s world tour in support of his latest album ‘Justice’. Other shows in Southeast Asia for the tour include concerts in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia. Those shows are fully sold out, per AEG Presents Asia on social media.