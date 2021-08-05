Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s ‘Stuck With U’ raises over $3.5 million for charity

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s collaborative 2020 single ‘Stuck With U’ has raised over $3.5 million (£2.5 million) for the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Released back in May 2020 during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, all net proceeds from the single went to the foundation.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation has subsequently redistributed the donations to the families of first responders in the US, including healthcare workers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, throughout the pandemic.

“The generosity and support that Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun [who manages both Grande and Bieber] have shown the men and women on the front lines of this ongoing pandemic has been a surreal and humbling experience for us,” Jillian Crane, president of First Responders Children’s Foundation, said in a statement.

“As an organisation, we have been able to help the everyday heroes who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, and their family’s immediate needs with the support that has only been made possible due to the collective effort of everyone involved, which we are thankful for.”

Shauna Nep of SB Projects, which is run by Braun, added: “As the world was shutting down, we were looking for ways we could make a tangible impact as it has always been Scooter’s priority that SB Projects and our artists give back.

“We were so thrilled to partner with the First Responders Children’s Foundation who have been supporting those on the frontlines of the pandemic, as well as their families. Over a year later, we are so proud to see how much has been raised and what has been accomplished. We thank the Foundation for their leadership and commitment to this work.”

Last weekend Grande urged her fans and followers on social media to get vaccinated against coronavirus.