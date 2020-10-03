Justin Bieber has been revealed as a musical guest on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

Bieber will appear on the October 17 episode of the long-running comedy show alongside first-time host, Issa Rae.

On tonight’s episode (October 3), Megan Thee Stallion will be the show’s first musical guest. The rapper will be playing the stage in Studio 8H for the first time, with Chris Rock set to host the episode.

Advertisement

Megan made the announcement on social media last month, saying the “hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL”.

This latest announcement comes after the news that Jim Carrey will be take over the reins from Woody Harrelson playing Joe Biden, as America draws closer to the presidential election. Alec Baldwin will be reprising his role as Donald Trump.

Carrey pitched himself as Biden to creator Lorne Michaels directly. Michaels told Vulture, “He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and…Hopefully it’s funny.”

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper recently said that Bieber’s forthcoming new album reminds him of Michael Jackson‘s classic LP ‘Off The Wall’.

Advertisement

In a livestreamed chat between the pair, Chance said: “I feel like we should talk about how fire your album is.” He added: “I would say, I’m gonna, this is no cap at all and I said this to you in Chicago, it’s some of the best music I’ve ever heard, period, it reminds me of when Michael Jackson made ‘Off The Wall’.

The pair collaborated on recent track, ‘Holy.’ The track was the first new music from Bieber since his fifth album ‘Changes’ arrived earlier this year.