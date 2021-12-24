Justin Bieber becomes first artist in Spotify history to cross 90 million monthly listeners

Justin Bieber has become the first artist in Spotify history to cross 90 million monthly listeners on the streaming service.

According to Chart Data, the pop star has reached 91million listeners per month, with Spotify currently showing the figure to be 91,824,133

Ed Sheeran sits in the number two position with 80.5million listeners, while The Weeknd (78.1million), Ariana Grande (73.4million) and Dua Lipa (66.7million) round out the rest of the Top Five.

The rest of the Top 10 features Adele (66.2million), Coldplay (62.3million), Taylor Swift (60.7million), Elton John (60million) and Doja Cat (56.7million).

Bieber released his sixth studio album ‘Justice’ back in March; it spawned the singles ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Anyone’, ‘Hold On’, ‘Ghost’, and the global smash hit ‘Peaches’ featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. He followed this up with his ‘Freedom’ EP in April.

This year also saw him feature on a number of other tracks, including Skrillex‘s ‘Don’t Go’, posthumous Juice WRLD track ‘Wandered To LA’, and his huge collaboration with The Kid LAROI, ‘Stay’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called ‘Justice’ “Bieber’s redemption song, and a more fitting follow-up to ‘Purpose’”.

“Armed with a newfound optimism borne from a dark place, he understands he’s better when he’s tapping into his own experiences, projecting relatable human emotion and working out why he’s here,” the review said. “He’s singing about the things he cares about: his wife, his mental health, social injustice and so much more besides.

“With bangers, ballads and heartfelt moments, the hopeless romantic with a penchant for self reflection and tackling world issues is back.”

Earlier this year, Bieber broke another Spotify record, when it was revealed he had racked up 83.3million listens in August. It was the first time such a number has been achieved by an artist in the same period. The previous record was held by Ariana Grande who, for a while, was steadily sitting around the 82million mark.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ recently became the first song to reach three billion streams on Spotify.

The song, taken from the pop star’s third album ‘÷ (Divide)’, reached the milestone on Wednesday (December 22) – after initially being released on the streaming service back in January, 2017.

Speaking on the achievement in a video shared by Spotify, Sheeran said he couldn’t be more “chuffed” about the news, calling it, “absolutely insane”, before discussing the origin of the song.