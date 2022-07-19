Justin Bieber confirms ‘Justice’ world tour will resume later this month

Justin Bieber has confirmed he will be resuming his ‘Justice’ world tour later this month, with a show on July 31 at Lucca Summer festival in Italy.

The ‘Justice’ world tour originally kicked off in February but in June, Bieber postponed several North American shows due to a “sickness”. It was then revealed the singer was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had temporarily paralysed the entire right side of his face.

It was later confirmed that the rest of his North American tour would be postponed, alongside a statement that said “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

(2/4) Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer." — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 16, 2022

The tour will then continue through Europe, South America, Asia and Australia. Dates of the rescheduled North American shows have yet to be confirmed but, according to a press release, will be announced “very soon”.

In 2023, Justin Bieber will bring the tour to the UK for 11 shows starting in Glasgow on February 8, 2023, with gigs scheduled in Aberdeen, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield before Bieber will take to The O2 in London for a four-night stint.

Check out the dates below and get tickets here.

Justin Bieber ‘Justice’ UK tour 2023:

FEBRUARY 2023

8 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

11 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

13 – London, The O2

14 – London, The O2

16 – London, The O2

17 – London, The O2

22 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

25 – Manchester, AO Arena

26 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

MARCH 2023

4 – Manchester, AO Arena

Back in December, Bieber became the first artist in Spotify history to cross 90 million monthly listeners on the streaming service. According to Chart Data, the pop star reached 91million listeners per month.