Justin Bieber continues to voice support for BLM: “Why can’t black lives simply just matter”

Justin Bieber has continued his support for the Black Lives Matter movement through a series of new social media posts.

The pop star has been publicly campaigning against racism for years. In 2017, he stated he would never understand what it’s like to be Black in America, but was “willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism.”

Earlier this year, Bieber vowed to fight racial injustice after proclaiming that he has “benefited off of black culture”.

Now, he’s doubled down on his support, sharing a new social media post encouraging people not to “change the subject” when it comes to fighting the injustices the Black community face.

“Saying black lives matter doesn’t mean that other lives don’t matter,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “You can’t deny that racism is ingrained in our culture. It is straight up mean to change the subject to something you believe matters equally or more. Why can’t black lives simply just matter. Don’t change the subject.”

His message comes after he addressed his critics who think he shouldn’t be so vocal about Black Lives Matter.

On Wednesday (October 21), he wrote: “Some may say what good does it do to post ‘black lives matter…’ I’ll tell you why.. I want everyone to know what matters to me. I want people to know what is heavy on my heart. I want people to know I haven’t forgotten.”

He added: “I want to use the platform i have to remind people that racism is evil and it is ingrained in our culture. I want my black brothers and sisters to feel supported, seen and valued. If this bothers you I just want you to know I’m not going to stop talking about it. Ever.”

Last night, Bieber shared the trailer for his forthcoming documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

The documentary promises fans an intimate look at Bieber’s life during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as reflections on his life growing up under the spotlight.

Meanwhile, DaBaby revealed that he and Justin Bieber have recorded a number of new tracks together.