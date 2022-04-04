Justin Bieber fans outraged by scalpers re-selling tickets to sold-out Malaysia concert

Tickets for Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia have sold out – and local social media has filled with complaints of scalpers trying to flog tickets that the concert promoter says are “not transferable”.

On March 23, Bieber announced two Southeast Asian concerts, one in KL and the other in Jakarta, Indonesia, taking place October 22 and November 3 respectively. The Jakarta date reportedly sold out in an hour, leading the pop star to add a second date in the city.

Tickets for the KL stop of Bieber’s tour went on sale March 31. In the wake of the concert selling out, fans have aired their anger at ticket resellers and scalpers that have emerged on several online marketplaces like Carousell, many listing tickets at more than double the retail price.

One listing demanded MYR1,200 for a Category 5 seat, which originally retailed at MYR488 each. Category 3 seats, which were sold at MYR728 each, were offered at no less than MYR1,800, while one particular listing offered a single ‘Ghost’ VIP tier ticket – originally MYR2,088 – for MYR35,000, payable in Bitcoin.

However, the Bieber concert tickets are “not transferable”, ticketing company GoLive Asia said prior to the ticket sale date, and that name on the e-ticket must match that of the attendee’s identity card or passport at the venue entrance.

The terms & conditions on GoLive Asia’s website also note that by using the site to purchase tickets, users must not be “a business, trader or person engaged in the resale of tickets. Purchasing tickets as, or on behalf of, a person, business or trader engaged in the resale of tickets is strictly prohibited.”

Concert organisers and promoters “reserve the right to reject or cancel your order” if they find users do not meet that requirement, the terms & conditions note.

NME has contacted promoter PR Worldwide for comment on the ticket resale situation and the possibility of Bieber adding a second Kuala Lumpur date like he did for Jakarta.