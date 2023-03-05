Justin Bieber joins Don Toliver onstage at Rolling Loud after cancelling ‘Justice’ tour

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance during Don Toliver’s set at Rolling Loud festival this weekend – check out footage below

Rolling Loud California kicked off on Friday (March 3) with a headline performance from Playboi Carti while yesterday (March 4) saw Travis Scott’s headline gig cut short. Tonight, the festival at Hollywood Park will be closed by Future.

Don Toliver also performed at the hip-hop festival yesterday and during his set, brought out Justin Bieber to perform ‘Private Landing’. The track was originally released as part of Toliver’s 2023 album ‘Love Sick’. Check out footage of the performance below:

Advertisement

Bieber’s appearance at Rolling Loud comes a few days after a majority of his world tour dates in support of ‘Justice’ were cancelled, after being postponed several times.

Bieber has yet to comment on the cancellation, nor has a reason been shared by promoters.

The singer revealed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June last year after he cancelled the opening stretch of his North American ‘Justice’ tour due to “sickness”.

He returned to the stage in September but cut the run of shows short, telling fans he needed to “make my health the priority right now.”

Elsewhere during Don Toliver’s set at Rolling Loud, he was joined onstage by James Blake for recent single ‘Let Her Go’ while Kali Uchis also took to the stage to give ‘4 Me’ its live debut.

Advertisement

Kali uchis & Don toliver performing “4 Me” At Rolling Loud California 2023 pic.twitter.com/FjvTIktT6b — Kali Uchis Colombia (@kaliuchis_col) March 5, 2023

Don Toliver played:

‘Can’t Say’ (Travis Scott cover)

‘What You Need’

‘Cardigan’

‘Had Enough’

‘Smoke’

‘Let Her Go’ (with James Blake)

‘I Can’t Save You Interlude’ (Metro Boomin cover)

‘4 Me’ (with Kali Uchis)

‘Private Landing’ (with Justin Bieber)

‘Gang Gang’ (Internet Money cover)

‘No Idea’

‘No Pole’

‘After Party’

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber sold his share of the rights to his 290-song catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200million (£166.3million). He also featured on Skrillex‘s surprise album ‘Don’t Get To Close‘, appearing on the track ‘Don’t Go’ which also stars Don Toliver.