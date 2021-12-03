A new collaborative track from Justin Bieber and Juice WRLD has been released – listen to ‘Wandered To LA’ below.

Arriving today (December 3), the team-up will appear on Juice WRLD’s upcoming posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’, which comes out next Friday (December 10). A single called ‘Already Dead’ dropped last month.

‘Wandered To LA’ comes with an accompanying visual that sees animated versions of Bieber and the later rapper (real name Jarad Higgins) walking in the Hollywood Hills towards the Los Angeles skyline in the distance.

Tune in here:

An official trailer for ‘Fighting Demons’ opens with the message: “You are not your struggles. Addiction, anxiety, depression do not define you.”

Elsewhere, Juice can be heard saying: “There was never really no filter in my head. Music kinda helps the situation pass. I have detachment – pretty much you feel detached from yourself all the time.

“Me talking about certain things could help somebody else through what they’re going through. If you feel like you could have anxiety and depression, they’re going to look at you like you’re crazy. That’s not how things should be, but that’s how it is, and that needs to change.”

The first posthumous record from Juice WRLD – who passed away in December 2019 – came in the form of last year’s ‘Legends Never Die’. In a review of the project, NME wrote: “[The album] is a sprawling 21-track project that pays necessary homage to the talented rapper, but is too bloated and featured-packed to say much about him.”

Back in May, two new Juice WRLD songs arrived to coincide with the third anniversary of his 2018 debut album ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’.