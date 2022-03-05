Justin Bieber links with Omah Lay for addictive new track ‘Attention’

Justin Bieber has joined forces with Nigerian singer Omah Lay for an addictive new track, ‘Attention’ – you can listen to it below.

The afro-pop dance floor anthem hears the two artists discuss the troubles of a one-sided relationship. Starved of affection, the pair ask questions about whether or not they should take to smoking and drinking to eradicate the pain.

“Should I drink up? Smoke up?/ I need some freedom, freedom, ah, in my life,” Bieber sings on the song’s pre-chorus.

Omah Lay adds: “Little love and some affection on the side/ Little trust and some passion would be nice/ It’s all I desire/ I need it, I cannot deny.”

Accompanied by a Colin Tilley-directed video, the two artists host a late night beach party with a group of female guests and a couple of camp fires, before switching locations.

You can watch the ‘Attention’ video below:

Bieber released his sixth studio album ‘Justice’ last March; it spawned the singles ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Anyone’, ‘Hold On’, ‘Ghost’, and the global smash hit ‘Peaches’ featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. He followed this up with his ‘Freedom’ EP in April.

Last year also saw Bieber feature on a number of other tracks, including Skrillex‘s ‘Don’t Go’, posthumous Juice WRLD track ‘Wandered To LA’, ‘Essence’ with Wizkid and Tems, and his huge collaboration with The Kid LAROI, ‘Stay’.

Back in December, Bieber became the first artist in Spotify history to cross 90 million monthly listeners on the streaming service. According to Chart Data, the pop star reached 91million listeners per month.

Meanwhile, Bieber has been added to the line-up of Sziget Festival 2022, alongside Tame Impala and Sam Fender.

The festival will return to Budapest in Hungary this year from August 10-15, with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa and Kings Of Leon already on the bill.